Distracted Driving Law Enforcement comes to Middle Georgia

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s against the law to have a phone in your hand while driving anywhere in Georgia.

Local and state law enforcement are reinforcing that Hands-Free law for Distracted Driving Awareness month.

The Governor’s Office Highway Safety is joining law enforcement communities statewide throughout this week for high-visibility and daytime distracted driving enforcement.

Since the law was implemented, the Georgia State Patrol(GSP) has issued more than 15,000 tickets.

In a span of just 2 hours, more than 100 people were pulled over in Houston County on Thursday morning.

“We come today to tell you that to be distracted as a driver you choose to be distracted. And we want you to know today that if you choose to be distracted, you’re going to choose to be pulled over by us,” the GSP Liaison Maurice Raines said.

Warner Robins acting Police Chief John Wagner can relate to this issue on a personal level. He has a teenage son who just started driving.

The Distracted Driving Enforcement will continue the rest of the week and will focus mainly on cellphone use while driving.

Law enforcement says talking to passengers, eating, or reaching for something is also considered distracted driving. They will be ticketing for this.