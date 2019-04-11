Macon man arrested on Elpis Street with stolen gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled Elpis Street and Lilly Avenue around 3 p.m.

Deputies say they noticed a car parked on the wrong side of the road. Then they pulled up to the car.

- Advertisement -

The man got out and walked behind a residence to hide from deputies.

Authorities identified the man as 24-year-old Jamison Davis Jr. of Macon. Deputies then asked for Davis’ identification.

While Davis retrieved the identification, deputies say they noticed several empty small bags and a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Authorities say when deputies searched the car they found a Glock handgun. Deputies say the gun showed-up as stolen out of Bibb County on August 16, 2018.

Authorities took Davis to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Felony.

Davis is being held on a $5,350.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.