MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some Central Georgia moderate-to low-income families lack access to IRS trained tax preparers. This leads to a failure to claim important tax credits.

The United Way of Central Georgia along with the IRS plans to provide free tax preparation by the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). VITA provides free tax preparation services and asset building resources to working families with moderate to low incomes.

President and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia George McCanless says that they are pleased to provide a service to the community. Also, it ensures so many people get the tax credits they deserve.

“It helps our community by leaving money in the pockets of local people who then spend that money with local businesses,” McCanless said.

The service ends on Friday, April 12th between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Macon City Senior Citizens Center.

EVENT INFORMATION