Freedom Park baseball field construct will be complete in June

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Little league teams waiting to play on the new fields at Freedom Park have to wait a little longer.

Rain over the past few weeks put crews behind on phase three of the Freedom Park Renovations Project. Phase three includes new baseball fields and sidewalks around the pond.

- Advertisement -

Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb Public Affairs says renovations to parks improve quality of life and help attract people to Macon.

“Just like we’ve done with parks and centers around the county, we’re trying to provide our community with the type of recreation facilities that they deserve. Ones that they can enjoy using. Ones that are safe ones that are up to date and of course, ones that are attracting more children to wanting to use them,” Floore said.

Phase one and two included the boxing gym and softball fields. Phase four will bring basketball courts.

The renovations cost $7 million worth of SPLOST funds. Floore says the baseball fields will be complete by June.