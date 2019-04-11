Houston County students seek career opportunities in healthcare industry

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College along with Houston Healthcare and Houston County Development Authority partnered to host the first annual Houston Health Science Summit at Roy Sonny Watson Health Science building.

Students received the opportunity to get exposure to the vast number of careers in Houston County. They also learned about the various opportunities in the healthcare industry.

The principle of Houston County College and Career Academy Sabrina Phelps says the goal was to take the mystery out of healthcare careers and to grow a local workforce to meet the needs of Houston Healthcare.

“We sparked lots of interest. Students loved talking about the different careers and asking lots of questions about how they can become a volunteer or how they can learn about those careers at the hospital,” said Phelps.

More than 150 students from Houston County schools attended the Houston Health Science Summit.

Students were invited to the event based on their career areas of interest and counselor recommendations.