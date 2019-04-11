Mercer, Bibb County School District partnership brings in highly-qualified STEM teachers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is changing its approach on hiring STEM qualified teachers.

Mercer University and the Bibb County School District announced a new partnership aimed at providing more highly-qualified teachers in the STEM programs at middle and high schools.

Here’s how it works: Students will complete Mercer’s one-year STEM Master of Arts in Teaching Program in spring 2021. After completion, they will commit to three years of full-time employment as a teacher in Bibb County.

“The kids ask me how long are you going to stay here? Which was a big indication that they are so used to seeing teachers come and go year after year, month after month. I think having a solid foundation and having consistency is super important and I want them to know I’m here to stay at Westside,” STEM M.A.T student at Mercer Lorenzo Harmoe said.

After completion of the three-year induction period, Mercer will give tuition reimbursement to the students associated with the 36-credit hour STEM program, including the Georgia Teacher Certification.