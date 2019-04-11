Middle Georgia Regional Library launches museum pass to access museums for free

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia Regional Library launched their Macon Museum Pass initiative Thursday in a news conference, along with the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Museum of Arts and Science, and the Tubman Museum.

The pass is available for checkout with a library card at all 405 public libraries in Georgia. The pass allows users to access all 3 local Museums for free.

Director of Middle Georgia Regional Library Jennifer Lautzenheiser says it’s incredibly important to make sure that families have access to our educational and cultural resources.

The passes will be available for use by the end of the month.

The initiative is a part of a grant supported by the Georgia Public Library Service.