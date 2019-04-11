Mostly dry today, but rain chances increase into the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We will get one more day of mostly sunny and dry conditions before rain and storms return to Middle Georgia this weekend.

TODAY.

A stationary frontal boundary will continue to transition into a warm front and will eventually lift north through the afternoon hours. As this front lifts to the north we will see temperatures warming into the lower and middle 80’s across our area under a mostly sunny sky. It is going to be a breezy day at times as well. A southeast wind gusting to twenty miles per hour at times will continue to bring in warmer and more moist air to Middle Georgia. The added moisture will allow for more cloud cover to roll in as well as the chance for a few very isolated light showers to fall. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

A cold front approaching from the Midwest will stall out across northwest Georgia tomorrow morning. In Middle Georgia we will start the morning out with a mostly cloudy sky and isolated showers, but by the afternoon those showers will become more numerous as we get the maximum daytime heating. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 80’s once again before falling into the lower 60’s overnight.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Saturday we will see a few isolated showers but for the most part we will stay dry. A severe weather setup is taking form for Sunday though. A low pressure center will move from the gulf coast through the Tennessee River Valley on Sunday dragging with it a cold strong front that could produce strong and severe storms. Right now, it appears that the greatest threat for severe weather will occur during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday, but things can change so stay tuned for updates over the next several days. Behind the front we will be drying out as we head into the next work week.

