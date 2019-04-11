Scattered showers return to the forecast, ahead of strong weekend storms

Friday:



Showers and storms have popped up this evening as more humid air has been pumped in from the southeast. Expect more pop up showers through Friday and into Saturday as well. Highs will be back in the 80’s by the afternoon on Friday. None of the storms are expected to be severe on Friday or Saturday.

Sunday:



By Sunday, our chance for severe storms will increase by the afternoon. A strong cold front will approach the area with the main threats being damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado. There are still quite a few questions as to timing and strength, but we will just have to keep an eye on the forecast.

Next Week:



After the front moves through we will see a nice cool down by Monday and much drier air in place. We should stay dry through much of next week until Thursday.