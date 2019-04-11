U.S. Attorney wants citizens to report fraudulent Hurricane Michael claims

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fraudulent Hurricane Michael claims are happening across Georgia.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, educating citizens about the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) can protect citizens from being victimized.

The Department of Justice manages complaints of fraudulent activity, which includes people posing as government officials who prey on storm victims looking to steal identities or storm benefits.

U.S. Attorney Charles “Charlie” Peeler wants citizens to report storm-related fraud to the Justice Department’s NCDF Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or at disaster@leo.gov.