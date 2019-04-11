MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Florida man in connection to a commercial burglary and auto theft that happened on October 12th in Miami.

Authorities say that five men used a stolen box truck from World Electric Supply to steal rolls of commercial grade wire from Lade-Danlar Lighting.

Authorities say that the surveillance cameras caught the men entering both businesses the day before and cutting the alarm wires. The incidents happened while the employees helped with customers.

Authorities say that the men then took the truck and drove it to Florida. Deputies say the men abandoned the truck after removing the wire.

Deputies identified one of the men as 30-year-old Anton Bradley Brown of Miami-Dade Florida. The video identified him and the truck that he drove the day the alarm wires were cut.

Authorities believe that the other suspects are from Miami-Dade County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying the other men.

Below are pictures from the video:

Sheriff’s deputies say that authorities captured Brown in Miami. Authorities extradited Brown to the Bibb County Jail.

Brown is held on a $14,150.00 bond.

Authorities charged Brown with the following:

Burglary

Theft by Taking Auto

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.