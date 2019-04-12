2019 Annual Pan-African Festival set to take place in Central City Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum announced the 2019 Pan African Festival takes place April 27-28. The First Film Festival takes place May 3-5.

In coordination with the 23rd Annual Pan African Festival of Georgia, the three-day event brings award-winning independent films from across the country to Macon.

The event features the following:

Features film screenings

Workshops

Special events

Receptions where guests can interact with filmmakers

Special Projects Director Harold Tubman says it’s important that many people attend. It will be a family friendly event and a great way for everyone to show unity and to have fun together.

A full day of screenings and programs is set for May 4. Films will be screened all day at Theater Macon beginning at 10 a.m. Between film screenings, the Tubman will host workshops with filmmakers and film industry professionals at the Museum.