Daybreak Interview – 63rd Annual Pet Show in Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – If you love to dress your pet, the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon has an event that you may want to check out. It’s the 63rd Annual Pet Show at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon.

Sherry Singleton, the Museum’s Director of Communications, her daughter Sarah and her bearded dragon Mr. T, visited Daybreak to talk about the event.

The pet show is Saturday April 13th from 2 p.m until 4:30 p.m. at Coliseum Northside Hospital, 400 Charter Blvd in Macon. It’s $2 to register your pet for the show.

