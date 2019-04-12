MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is celebrating Amerson River Park winning second place for best park in the U.S.

The results came in this week for the Engaging Local Government Leaders 2019 Knope Award.

- Advertisement -

Amerson lost to McCormick Stillman Railroad Park in Arizona by just 104 votes.

Interim Parks and Beautification Director Randell Hunt says this means so much to those who come to Amerson every day and to workers who keep it beautiful.

“It’s wonderful how the community has taken a part of this park and other organizations have also helped out with this park as well, so it’s not just Parks and Beautification. It’s the whole community,” Hunt said.

Related Article: Access to Ocmulgee River closed until determined safe

Hunt says more trails are coming to the park soon. The additions will start when the I-16 and 75 project is complete.