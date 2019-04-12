List of Easter events taking place throughout Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Easter falls on April 21st this year. There are a number of events taking place throughout Middle Georgia between now and then.

Shoney’s offers its “All You Care To Eat Easter Fresh Food Bar” which will include freshly-prepared favorites on Easter Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Easter Olde World Barber hosts an event gives haircuts away to the community on Sunday, April 14th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hopechurch, 204 Sullivan Road.

Related Article: Local pastor opens church doors to community for Halloween fest

Tremont Temple Baptist Church will hold an Easter egg hunt for children and adults! April 13th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Real Life Church invites you to experience “The Hunt”! This is a safe, family-friendly and super fun event for the community! There will be bounce houses, a game truck, a petting zoo, and thousands of eggs. The event takes places on April 20th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.