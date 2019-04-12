Isolated showers today, but strong to severe storms possible Sunday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Isolated showers will pass through Middle Georgia this afternoon, but the second half of the weekend could bring strong and severe storms to Middle Georgia.

TODAY AND TOMORROW.

- Advertisement -

This afternoon under a partly sunny sky temperatures will be quick to rise into the middle and upper 80’s across the area. Rain chances for the afternoon and evening are running at 30% as a light and isolated shower is possible. Overnight tonight we will be under a mostly cloudy sky and that will keep temperatures on the warm side. When you wake up on Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 60’s and will warm back into the 80’s under a partly sunny sky during the afternoon. Rain chances are slim for Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY.

A strong cold front will traverse the Deep South this weekend, and this system will make it to Middle Georgia on Sunday. As of 5 am on Friday, April 12th, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has place parts of Middle Georgia in an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk area while other communities have been placed in a Slight (level 2/5) risk.

A line of thunderstorms, some on the strong and potentially severe side, will move into Middle Georgia on Sunday around lunch time and will last through the evening. Right now the storm threats for our region are:

Damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph Large Hail Potential for tornadoes

As we are still a few days out from this event, now is the time to begin make preparations for how you receive severe weather warnings and where your safe place is in case you need to go there. Our 41NBC Accuweather app is FREE in the Apple and Android app stores and can be personalized to your current location. We will continue to fine tune this forecast over the next couple of days.

NEXT WEEK.

Behind the frontal passage we will be drying out as we head into the work week. High pressure moves into the region and will dominate our weather through mid-week before showers move back in on Thursday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).