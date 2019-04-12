Mercer Law unveils two portraits for two distinguished alumni

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Mercer University Law School held their Law Day Celebration and Portraits Unveiling for two distinguished alumni.

The Law School unveiled two new portraits: one of Judge Louis Sands (class of 1974) and Judge Yvette Miller (class of 1980).

Judge Sands serves as Senior U.S. District Court Judge in the Middle District of Georgia. Judge Miller serves as the first African-American female chief judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The portraits were commissioned by the Black Law Students Alumni Council and painted by artist Steve Moppert.

