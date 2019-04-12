Perry prepares for Dogwood Festival this weekend

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dogwood flowers are painted all over downtown Perry. The roads are blocked off and vendors are setting up.

The Perry Dogwood Festival is underway April 13th and 14th!

This years festival is different because carnival games are added.

This two day event is the 31st Dogwood Festival in Perry and the Chamber of Commerce is expecting over 22,000 attendees.

The event is free to the public.

The Hot Air Balloon Fest has a $5 entry and $10 fee if you want to ride in a tethered hot air balloon.

There will also be a military salute at the hot air balloon fest that includes a bald eagle balloon.

Ultimate Air Dogs will be at the festival this year too and it’s free!

You can also bring your pets and enter them in to compete.

This will have a huge economic impact on downtown Perry with full restaurants, booked hotels, and gas stations.

Darlene Mclendon, the President and CEO of Perry Chamber of Commerce, says the Dogwood Festival creates a reason to come out and celebrate and beautify the community.