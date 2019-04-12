Severe storms possible for Middle Georgia on Sunday

A low pressure system is approaching Middle Georgia this weekend and with it, we need to be aware of the possibility of severe storms.



The system will be bringing the possibility of mainly damaging winds and spin up tornadoes, but based on the instability ahead of the system, we could see large hail as well. Although heavy rain will be likely with any storms in the system, flooding remains unlikely.



As reflected on this graphic the main areas of expected circulation for tornadoes will likely be staying to our north. This doesn’t mean to let your guard down, but it does give some perspective on our main threat being damaging wind gusts.



As far as timing is concerned, any time after 11am is when we can expect to see showers popping up ahead of the main line. This is an area we will have to watch closely. This will likely continue through the early evening hours across Middle Georgia.



As we head into the weekend it is important to have a way to get your warnings. Our weather app is free and once you set your home our set it up with your GPS you will be able to receive personalized warnings for your area. We also suggest a weather radio and television or radio as alternate ways to receive warnings.