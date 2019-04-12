Verbin Weaver announces his run for Macon-Bibb mayor in 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “If you work in Macon-Bibb, you should be able to afford to live in Macon-Bibb”.

That is the focus of mayoral candidate Verbin Weaver’s campaign.

Weaver sits as 1st Chair of the Bibb County Democratic Party and he announced his run for Macon-Bibb County mayor in 2020.

Weaver’s campaign focuses on working individuals along with the homeless in need of help.

He wants to improve incomes across the county along with fully funded county services, help the sick and feed the hungry.

Weaver says that low wages and high bills are a big issue in Macon-Bibb County. He says that with the help of a diverse government, he can change that.

To donate or volunteer with Weaver’s campaign, log onto Verbin2020.com.

Here is a list so far of who has filed to run for Mayor in 2020: