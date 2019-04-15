Hospital volunteers honored, special gift for grieving family

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Volunteers for Coliseum Medical Center were honored at a candy themed event, along with 11 scholarship recipients.

But one special volunteer and his family were also recognized.

Sandy Tyler, along with her daughter and son-in-law, were recognized and received an award in honor of Felton Bowden Tyler, who passed away 4 weeks ago.

Felton volunteered with Coliseum for 4 years when he was involved in a head on collision and died.

Lindsey Mote, the Internal Relations Market Manager, worked with Felton for those 4 years and developed a special bond with him.

To show the family how much Felton meant to the staff, Coliseum decided to surprise them with something in memory of him.

They were able to raise funds to get a bench donated to the hospital that will sit outside the ER.

The bench will arrive in 2 weeks.

Volunteers at the Coliseum Medical Center are a vital part of the organization, Lindsey Mote says.

They make packets, check on patients, deliver newspapers and even sell candy to raise money for scholarships.