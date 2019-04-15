Quiet weather through midweek, next severe threat late this week

Next 3 Days:



Weather will be relatively calm for the next few days with highs in the 70’s and 80’s. We will see increasing humidity and cloud cover by the middle of the week, but most rain and storm chances will hold off until overnight on Thursday into Friday morning.

Thursday Night:



By late Thursday we will see cloud cover increasing with a cold front on the way. This will likely bring periods of heavy rain, but also the chance for severe storms during the overnight hours and early morning hours on Friday.



The main threats once again look to be damaging wind gusts as well as the possibility of a few tornadoes, frequent lightning, and large hail. Have a way to get your warnings, that will wake you up, because this will be coming in late at night, when most people will be asleep.