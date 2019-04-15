Rebecca Howell prepares for second battle round on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES, California (41NBC/WMGT) - NBC's 'The Voice' is getting ready for its second round of battles Monday night. Cochran native, Rebecca Howell, won her first battle against David Owens last week.

During a FaceTime interview with 41NBC, Rebecca said her coach Kelly Clarkson, is helping her break out of her shell. Rebecca says she’s often shy, but that’s changing.

She says in every battle, she’s going to make the song her own and help make it pop.

Rebecca is continuing to get support from Middle Georgia.

“There’s been so much support from people. It’s crazy, I can’t even go in town without seeing my name on a banner, or people having yard signs and things. It’s different. It’s cool. People know who I am now,” she said.

You can watch Rebecca perform right here on 41NBC. ‘The Voice’ begins at 8 p.m. Voting will start after the show at 10, and close tomorrow morning at 7.

You can vote up to ten times on ‘The Voice’ app, and ten times on The Voice’s website.