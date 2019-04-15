Tax Day Baby receives college scholarship in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- College is expensive and that’s not a secret to anyone.

Having to pay for room and board, books, food, and other added on expenses, students need all the help they can get.

For that reason, Path2College partnered with Navicent Health to show the importance of saving for college.

The first baby born on Tax Day is considered the Tax Day Baby. The baby receives a $1,600 scholarship that goes into a savings plan for college.

Baby Rose Flores was the first born on Tax Day at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.

Path2College had three stops today for their Tax Day Baby. Macon was the first stop, followed by Atlanta and Savannah.