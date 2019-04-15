WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins High School broke ground for their new competition gymnasium.

According to the school’s press release, the facility was designed by Altman Barrett Architects from Hahira, Georgia. The gym consists of 45,416 square feet and will seat 2,130 fans.

Principal Chris McCook says the gym will give the high school more room to host tournaments through a variety of Sports. It also puts money into the local economy and into the school system.

The gymnasium is funded by the 2017-2022 EducationSpecial Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The overall budget is $9.3 million.

The gym is expected to be finished by the 2019-2020 school year.