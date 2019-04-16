Daybreak Interview – “The Hunt” at Real Life Church in Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Easter weekend is just days and a classic holiday tradition is the Easter egg hunt. This weekend Real Life Church in Macon is hosting a family fun event with several egg hunts called, what else, the Hunt.

Pastor Bo Turner visited Daybreak to tells us more about it.

“The Hunt” is Saturday April 20th from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Real Life Church, 2491 Gray Highway in Macon. For more information and a list of Easter egg hunt times, you can check out this website: http://www.rlmacon.com/easter

Click on the video for the full interview.