MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested four juveniles in connection with a commercial burglary that happened on April 11.

On April 15, investigators arrested three male juveniles: ages 12-years-old, 14-years-old, and 16-years-old for the commercial burglary that happened at Capitol Cycle on Mercer University Drive.

- Advertisement -

Investigators identified the suspects and their homes. Also, authorities say they recovered two stolen dirt bikes.

Investigators say they found that another 12-year-old male juvenile and 40-year-old Christina Finney assisted in the burglary.



Authorities say they took the juvenile into custody at 8 p.m. on Monday. Deputies say they took Finney into custody at her home around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities took Finney to the Bibb County Detention Center and charged her with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of burglary.

Authorities say Finney’s bond is set at $11,050.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.