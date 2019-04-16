MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested four juveniles in connection with a commercial burglary that happened on April 11.
On April 15, investigators arrested three male juveniles: ages 12-years-old, 14-years-old, and 16-years-old for the commercial burglary that happened at Capitol Cycle on Mercer University Drive.
Investigators identified the suspects and their homes. Also, authorities say they recovered two stolen dirt bikes.
Investigators say they found that another 12-year-old male juvenile and 40-year-old Christina Finney assisted in the burglary.
Authorities say they took the juvenile into custody at 8 p.m. on Monday. Deputies say they took Finney into custody at her home around 12:30 p.m.
Authorities took Finney to the Bibb County Detention Center and charged her with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of burglary.
Authorities say Finney’s bond is set at $11,050.00.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.