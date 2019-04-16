Macon woman arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman for drug possession around 2:30 p.m on April 15th.

Sheriff’s deputies say it happened while they patrolled Walnut Street and Forest Avenue. That’s when they saw a Mazda 3 parked on the wrong side of the street.

Deputies say they approached the driver, 31-year-old Aisha Sheedha James of Macon. They say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

Authorities say that deputies found a zip top bag containing marijuana and a bag packed with several small bags of powdered cocaine.

Deputies arrested James and took her to the Bibb County Jail on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Authorities released James on a $9,750.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.