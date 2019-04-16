Crystal Lake Apartments is up for sale

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Crystal Lake Apartments is on the market for someone to buy the property.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crystal Lake Apartments is on the market for someone to buy the property.

According to Bull Realty’s website, Crystal Lake is up for sale for $8.5 million. It’s listed as a “potential housing redevelopment.”

- Advertisement -

Residents have until April 30th to move out after the complex’s new management, Strategic Management Partners, placed notices on remaining residents doors earlier this month. The notice said buildings need to be unoccupied to make necessary repairs.

Strategic Management Partners took over the property on March 20, as a receiver after former manager Steve Firestone couldn’t keep up with the bills and maintenance.

41NBC reached out to Bull Realty for comment, but haven’t heard back. Stay with 41NBC for more information as it becomes available.