Deputies arrested man, found large stash of drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and found a large stash of drugs.

The incident happened on April 13th at 2 p.m. when deputies patrolled Wyche Street and Second Street. That’s when they saw two vehicles parked in front of an abandoned residence.

Deputies say there were several men standing around the vehicles.

Authorities say that deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana. The men looked for contraband.

Deputies say they used a K-9 to check the vehicles. The dog alerted deputies that both vehicles had drugs.

Authorities say that one of the vehicles, Ford Escape, was registered to 27-year-old Christopher Plummer of Macon. Deputies say that they searched the vehicle and found a small bag of marijuana.

Authorities issued Plummer a citation for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Authorities say that the other vehicle, a Honda Accord, was registered to 28-year-old Keiron Ladavin English of Macon. They say deputies searched the vehicle and found a mason jar with an ounce of marijuana, a small pill bottle with marijuana, several small bags commonly used for the sale of marijuana.

Authorities arrested and charged English with Possession of Marijuana with Intent Distribute. They released English on an $8,450.00 bond.

Authorities say K-9 Stormy and her handler searched the area and found a stash of drugs hidden near the abandoned house. Deputies found nineteen grams of marijuana, thirty-nine small bags of cocaine and one pill of ecstasy.

Authorities say that deputies could night find the owner of the drugs. However, they were able to take them off the street.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.