“Look before you lock:” Heatstroke prevention awareness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Most parents believe they could never forget their child or pet in a vehicle.

A cars temperature rises 80 percent on the inside in the first ten minutes of the car being off.

This according to kidsandcars.org that focuses on raising awareness to heat stroke prevention.

The site states there were 38 children that died in hot cars in Georgia last year.

A child’s body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body.

Captain Demetruis Ellison with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department says if you see a child or animal stuck in a car, call 9-1-1.

Based on the overall state of child, he says you can take an antenna off the car and use the ball of it to break the glass and get the child to safety.

“Look before you Lock.”