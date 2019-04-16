OneMacon’s scorecard says economy is rising

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Macon-Bibb County's economy is rising -- that's according to a scorecard released by OneMacon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County’s economy is rising — that’s according to a scorecard released by OneMacon.

Over the last five years, OneMacon had a strategic plan in place. The plan included a community-wide economic development strategy to improve Macon-Bibb’s quality of life.

OneMacon co-chairs say they want to keep the progress going for another five years.

Among some of Macon’s music greats like Otis Redding and Little Richard, is a British pop star now calling Macon home, too.

Rumer moved to the U.S. in 2013, but has lived in Macon for less than a year. She says Macon’s music history, architecture, and community is what attracted her to move here.

“I feel like Macon is standing on the shoulders of giants of the past, but at the same time the best is always to come. It’s like we have a responsibility to make something and keep it going,” Rumer said.

That’s exactly how co-chairs of OneMacon feel, too.

OneMacon’s scorecard detailed a five year strategic plan, which highlights education, jobs, and place.

“When you think back five years ago, and you think of what downtown Macon looked like, and how few people lived down here and no new businesses in 20 years in downtown. Now, we have 40 to 50 new businesses in downtown in five years,” former co-chair for OneMacon’s strategic plan Robbo Hatcher Jr. said.

According to the scorecard, the Bibb County School District saw an 18-percent increase in the graduation rate, more than fifty six hundred jobs were added from 2013 to 2017, and the tax base reversed a nine-percent decline, and delivered a five-percent increase.

Hatcher says OneMacon is ready to plan for more growth for the next five years.

“We’re not waiting on somebody else to do it. We’re all chipping it and doing it. What the plan does is it lets an expert consultant help us look at our community. Help us understand what best practices are and show us what those look like,” he said.

OneMacon is getting ready for another five year strategic plan. The second plan will begin this fall.

Hatcher says look for events in the near future, and have your ideas ready to improve the community.

Click here for a complete look at the scorecard.