Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 9-15

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Baldwin County:

Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

S&S Wings
335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Cookout Burger
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Soul Master’s Barbecue and Lounge
451 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Burger King #2269
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

 

Bibb County:

K’s Fish & More
3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Famous Mikes of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 3120
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Buffalo Grill
5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Bearfoot Tavern
468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Taki Steak House
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Lucas Taqueria
7275 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Bombay Curry Indian Cuisine and Bar
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Brasserie Circa
4420 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Medi’s
1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

McDonald’s DBA Mac Attack Inc.
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Zaxby’s
910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill
5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, Inc.
5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Pizza Hut
5594 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Wager’s Inc.
3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Bombay Curry Indian Cuisine and Bar
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Dairy Queen
4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Ingleside Village Pizza
2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Taki Steak House
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Church’s Chicken #751
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Grey Goose Player’s Club
4524 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

KFC
844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Huddle House #451
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

South Macon Diner
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Ghengis Grill
5437 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Arby’s #5538
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Waffle House #2332
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Moons Wings / Seafood
1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Lucas Taquiera
7275 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

 

Dooly County:

The Wagon Wheel Cafe
775 BEMBRY LN PO BOX 312 UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

 

Houston County:

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Waffle House #153
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Waffle House #2284
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Fly By Snobiz
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Cuban Island Cafe’
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

BurgerIM
510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Buffalo Grill
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Kin.d96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

 

Jones County:

Waffle House #1509
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

 

Laurens County:

Surcheros Fresh Grill
1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Hometown Grill
1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

 

Monroe County:

Burger King #5220
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

 

Peach County:

Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Date: 96
Last Inspection Score: 04-12-2019

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Subway #6708
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Silly Lilly’s Soul Food
118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Nu-Way Weiners, Inc.
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

 

Twiggs County:

Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

 

Washington County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

