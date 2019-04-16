Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 9-15

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Baldwin County:

Buffington’s

120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

S&S Wings

335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Cookout Burger

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Soul Master’s Barbecue and Lounge

451 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Burger King #2269

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Stacked

1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Bibb County:

K’s Fish & More

3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Famous Mikes of Macon

524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 3120

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Buffalo Grill

5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Bearfoot Tavern

468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

New China Express

1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Taki Steak House

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Lucas Taqueria

7275 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Bombay Curry Indian Cuisine and Bar

3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Brasserie Circa

4420 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Medi’s

1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

J. Christopher’s

220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Dairy Queen

1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

McDonald’s DBA Mac Attack Inc.

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Zaxby’s

910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill

5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, Inc.

5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Pizza Hut

5594 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Ming’s Restaurant

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Wager’s Inc.

3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Bombay Curry Indian Cuisine and Bar

3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Dairy Queen

4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Ingleside Village Pizza

2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Taki Steak House

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Church’s Chicken #751

777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Grey Goose Player’s Club

4524 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

KFC

844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Huddle House #451

4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

South Macon Diner

3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Ghengis Grill

5437 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Arby’s #5538

975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Waffle House #2332

5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Moons Wings / Seafood

1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Lucas Taquiera

7275 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Dooly County:

The Wagon Wheel Cafe

775 BEMBRY LN PO BOX 312 UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Houston County:

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Waffle House #153

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019

Waffle House #2284

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Chick-fil-A

1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Fly By Snobiz

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Fresh Pie Pizza

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Game-On Sports Cafe

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Cuban Island Cafe’

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

BurgerIM

510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Buffalo Grill

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Kin.d96 Thai & Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Jones County:

Waffle House #1509

296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

McDonald’s

286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Laurens County:

Surcheros Fresh Grill

1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Hometown Grill

1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Monroe County:

Burger King #5220

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Peach County:

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Date: 96

Last Inspection Score: 04-12-2019

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Subway #6708

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Silly Lilly’s Soul Food

118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Burger King

302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019

Nu-Way Weiners, Inc.

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Twiggs County:

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019

Washington County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019

Zaxby’s

600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019