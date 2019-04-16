Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 9-15

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Baldwin County:
Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
S&S Wings
335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Cookout Burger
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Soul Master’s Barbecue and Lounge
451 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Burger King #2269
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Bibb County:
K’s Fish & More
3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Famous Mikes of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 3120
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Buffalo Grill
5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Bearfoot Tavern
468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Taki Steak House
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Lucas Taqueria
7275 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Bombay Curry Indian Cuisine and Bar
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Brasserie Circa
4420 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Medi’s
1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
McDonald’s DBA Mac Attack Inc.
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Zaxby’s
910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill
5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, Inc.
5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Pizza Hut
5594 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Wager’s Inc.
3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Bombay Curry Indian Cuisine and Bar
3892 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Dairy Queen
4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Ingleside Village Pizza
2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Taki Steak House
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Church’s Chicken #751
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Grey Goose Player’s Club
4524 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
KFC
844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Huddle House #451
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
South Macon Diner
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Ghengis Grill
5437 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Arby’s #5538
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Waffle House #2332
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Moons Wings / Seafood
1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Lucas Taquiera
7275 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Dooly County:
The Wagon Wheel Cafe
775 BEMBRY LN PO BOX 312 UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Houston County:
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Waffle House #153
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
Waffle House #2284
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Fly By Snobiz
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Cuban Island Cafe’
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
BurgerIM
510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Buffalo Grill
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Kin.d96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Jones County:
Waffle House #1509
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Laurens County:
Surcheros Fresh Grill
1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Hometown Grill
1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Monroe County:
Burger King #5220
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2019
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Peach County:
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Date: 96
Last Inspection Score: 04-12-2019
Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Subway #6708
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Silly Lilly’s Soul Food
118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019
Nu-Way Weiners, Inc.
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Twiggs County:
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2019
Washington County:
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2019
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2019