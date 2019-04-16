Therapist shares tips on how to get rid of stress

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Most of us have been stressed at some point in our lives. But what can you do to get rid of it?

Bruce Conn is a Licensed Therapist with Coliseum Medical Center, and he says there are two types of stress: U-stress and DIS-stress.

U-stress is the good stress that includes massages or exercising.

DIS-stress is the bad stress such as fear, envy and a negative mindset.

Being overwhelmingly stressed can do more damage than just alter your mood.

Conn says it can effect your teeth, hair, and stomach.

He also says there are signs to identify stress: distractability, avoidance, mood changes, loss of sleep and changes in eating patterns.

If you are feeling stressed, talk to someone and find an activity you enjoy doing that gives you joy says Conn.