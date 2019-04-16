Warmer weather moves in ahead of severe storm chances

We have seen a very nice day across Middle Georgia with highs in the 70’s, plenty of sunshine, and low humidity, but unfortunately we are going to see a change in those conditions through the end of the week.

Thursday:



Overnight on Wednesday we will start to see a marked increase in moisture and humidity as well as an increase in cloud cover. The big changes start to move in on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

The main area where we have to watch for changes in potential intensity is the location of the low pressure center. The farther south, the better chance we will have to see some strong/severe storms. At the moment, the best chance of severe weather will be just to our south.

Friday AM:



The cold front will likely approach Middle Georgia by the early morning hours on Friday. The good news is that our chance for severe weather will be a bit lower with the timing, but will still be possible considering the upper level forcing and instability.



All modes of severe weather will be possible, but damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are the main concern.

Weekend:



After the storms roll through we get a pretty great weekend. Lows will fall back to the 40’s for much of the weekend, but highs should rebound back to the 70’s relatively quickly.