Warmer weather moving back in

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure moves overhead this afternoon and that will continue to keep us dry over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

More sunshine is on the way this afternoon as an area of high pressure moves towards Middle Georgia. By this afternoon I expect the center of the high pressure system to nearly be overhead which will cause a sunny afternoon across our region! A gradual warming trend begins today as afternoon high temperatures will be topping out in the middle and upper 70’s. For tonight, it will be another good night to keep a light coat on hand if you have plans to head out because temperatures will be falling into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

As the area of high pressure moves off the Georgia coast and out to sea, a southeasterly flow will set up bringing warmer and moister air back to the Peach State. We will see the return of moisture first in the form of high cirrus clouds, but that is not going to stop temperatures from making it back into the lower 80’s during the afternoon hours. Under a partly cloudy sky temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 50’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Late on Thursday night and into early Friday morning we will have another chance to see showers and storms move through Middle Georgia with an approaching cold front. Right now, the main storm threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out due to a strong low level jet that will see 50+ mile per hour winds about 5,000 feet above the surface. It is still too early for specific timing and threats, but this is something we will continue to monitor in the upcoming days. We clear out for Easter weekend and will see temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).