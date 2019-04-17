Donate Life Awareness Month: Donating 1 organ can save 75 lives

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Medical professionals do everything they can to save lives daily. However, they aren’t the only ones who can do this.

April is Donate Life Awareness Month which means it’s time to think about if you want that little red heart on your license or not.

There are benefits to donating organs. Just ask Chelsea Long, a 24-year-old nursing student at Wesleyan College.

Chelsea was born and raised in Perry. She’s also in need of a kidney transplant.

When Chelsea was 9 years old, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure and immediately went on dialysis. She was on it for 8 months when her dad donated one of his kidneys.

The kidney worked fine for a while.

When Chelsea turned 21, her kidney failed again.

Now, she’s back on dialysis and living with one working kidney and two non-working kidneys.

Chelsea is in need of a type O kidney.

According to donatelifegeorgia.org, there are almost 111,000 people in need of organ donations.

Mark Christmas, an RN with Medical Center Navicent Health, says that education is the most important thing about organ donation.

He says that one person can make such a huge difference by donating one organ.

It can save up to 75 lives with tissue donation.

And whether you are a smoker, alcoholic, or even have diabetes, you can still register to donate your organs.

A doctor has the final say when it comes to what organs are valuable or not.

If you want to register to be an organ donor:

You can check the “yes” box the next time you go to renew your license Visit donatelifegeorgia.org Call 1-866-57SHARE

If you want to help Chelsea Long out, you can call her primary clinic at 904-956-3249 or email kidney4chelsea@gmail.com.