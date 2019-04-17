Dry today and tomorrow, but storms are on the way Friday morning

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure has moved out of the Peach State and that is going to allow for warmer and moister air to return to Middle Georgia starting this afternoon.

TODAY & TOMORROW.

The high pressure that has kept us dry to start the week has now moved in and out of our region, and a southeasterly breeze behind the system will bring in warm and moist air to Middle Georgia. High clouds will begin to roll in this afternoon, but for the most part we will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s. Overnight tonight cloud cover will increase and that will lead to a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 50’s.

More cloud cover is on the way Thursday as temperatures will continue to be in the lower 80’s. There is a chance for an isolated shower after sunset, but the best chance for rain and thunderstorms holds off until Friday morning.

FRIDAY.

It is going to be a wet and stormy commute across Middle Georgia on Friday morning. A cold front will traverse the Deep South over the next couple of days and will make it to Middle Georgia on Friday. The main storm threats with this system will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall, but there is still the chance of an isolated tornado spinning up along the leading edge of this system. The time to be weather aware on Friday is from Midnight until Noon as timing with this system can change over the next couple of days. As of 5 am on Wednesday, April 17, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has all of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area for the day. As this system continues to make it closer to our area we will provide updates on timing and potential impacts.

EASTER WEEKEND.

The cold front clears our area by Saturday and that is going to set us up for a nice weekend hear in Middle Georgia. On Saturday there is the chance a few light showers could linger around, but for the most part we will be partly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 60’s. We warm up a little more on Easter Sunday as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70’s under a mostly sunny sky.

