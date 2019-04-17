WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Warner Robins Director of Redevelopment, who’s on unpaid suspension, now appeals the Mayor’s decision.

Mayor Randy Toms placed Gary Lee on unpaid suspension last week after Lee was arrested for falsely reporting and making a false statement.

A letter from Lee’s attorney states – “Mr. Lee acted in the capacity of a whistleblower when he communicated his concerns over personnel files being published online through anonymous sources.”

The letter goes on to say Lee acted out of concern for the city’s stature and for his fellow employee’s professional reputation.

Stay with 41NBC for updates on this story.