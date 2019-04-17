MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s K-9 unit searched a known drug location when they found several bags of drugs on April 12 at 4 p.m.

Authorities say that deputies along with a K-9 checked an abandoned house in the 3000 block of Rice Circle. That’s when they found several chip bags with marijuana in the wall.

Deputies say that the K-9 found a duffle bag in a floor vent. The bag contained a small pill press along with different powders.

Deputies say that they found a small bag of heroin and a box of 9mm bullets in a closet.

Authorities turned the contraband into the Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab. Due to the house being abandoned, no charges were filed.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.