45 people become U.S citizens at Macon’s naturalization ceremony

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 45 people from more than 10 countries came to Macon’s federal courthouse building to be naturalized as United States citizens.

The New U.S citizens took the oath of allegiance to defend the United States in war or peace in U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell’s courtroom. Treadwell presided over the ceremony with assistance from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

New U.S Citizen Estefania Ramirez says the feeling is extremely overwhelming and exciting.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a very long time and this is honestly the best day of my life. I’m extremely excited that it’s finally come,” Ramirez said.

After the ceremony, the new U.S. citizens were granted their name changes and were handed their certificates.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, applying for immigration benefits is now more user-friendly due to their online and call center improvements.