Norfolk Southern partner with Macon officials to bring new eco locomotives

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Norfolk Southern and Macon city officials partnered to dedicate six new low emission Eco locomotives.

The project is developed as a public-private partnership initiative to help air quality in Macon.

Locomotive Engineering Manager Mark Duve says the locomotives are branded as “Eco” because they reduce emissions and diesel fuel consumption in the air.

“Overall, locomotives are much better than the older locomotives. They work great, but the new ones will be more reliable,” Duve said.

More than 30 Eco locomotives operate every day at the Brosnan Yard.