Severe storms likely Friday morning

Strong to severe storms are looking more and more likely as we get closer to a cold front approaching. Main threats will be damaging winds, brief spin-up tornadoes, and large hail. We will also see the possibility of some flash flooding as our rain totals could be as high as 1-2″ in just a matter of a few hours.

Timing for the system could be as early as 4am, but looks likely sometime after 6am to enter the Middle Georgia area. The storms will likely exit the area by late in the afternoon bringing a cool down with lows in the 40’s.

Now is the time to prepare for the storms as sever weather is possible during hours when many are still asleep. Good ways to get warnings include weather radios, 41 NBC Accuweather app, and television.