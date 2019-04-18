Bibb County Deputies investigating drive-by shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County deputies are trying to find the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

It happened at the 3700 block of Walker Avenue off of Bloomfield Drive around 11:30p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the homeowner was not there at the time of the incident.

The homeowner called police Thursday morning when arriving at his home and discovering the damage.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.