Bibb County Deputies looking for burglary suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a man in connection to a burglary.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Econo Carpet Sales on Pio Nono Avenue just after 3 a.m.

It was reported the suspect shattered the front glass door. Deputies say once the suspect was inside, he began to rummage through the drawers and cabinets. Once the alarm was activated, the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

According to the business owner, five dollars in change was taken from the cash register .

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigator A. Kendrick Sr. at 478-803-2370 or 478-447-2325, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.