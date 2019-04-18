COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bleckley County residents found possible cocaine and ecstasy pills while riding four wheelers.

Bleckley County investigators along with deputies say they received a call about drugs in the Foskey Road and Kennedy Road area around 7:30 p.m. on April 17th.

Investigators say they met with citizens who came across a package containing illegal drugs while riding four wheelers.

Investigators say that they recovered a small bag of suspected cocaine and 500 suspected ecstasy pills.

Authorities say that the suspected drugs may be part of an investigation into a drug ring which the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office dismantled. Investigators say that deputies arrested nearly 40 people in the drug bust.

Authorities say that as the investigation continues, they anticipate more arrests.

If you have information about this incident, call the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545.