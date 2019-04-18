Entering autos, stolen vehicles increasing in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County Sheriff’s deputies say that the number of thefts from entering autos has increased. On the evening of April 17th, two vehicles were stolen.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident happened in the Highway 57 area including the following locations: Cauley Road, Tidwell Drive, Rockingham Place, and Masseyville Road.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Reese said that the latest theft brings the total number of entering auto incidents to 12. He asks that people help deputies protect property from thieves.

Sheriff Reese says that is important to lock your car doors and do not leave your keys in the car. He says that in all of the reported incidents, all of the cars were unlocked and the two vehicles that were stolen had the keys left in them.

Sheriff Reese says that one vehicle was recovered because it was left on the side of the road.

Anyone with information

Related Article: Two men arrested for stealing from several cars in Macon

If you have any information about any of the incidents, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.