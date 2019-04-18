Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing Center hosts Easter egg hunt

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s almost Easter and children across Macon are hunting for Easter eggs.

The Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing Center in Macon held its first Easter egg hunt on Thursday.

More than 25 children in kindergarten through middle school along with a Fountain Blue residents participated in the egg hunt.

Director of Nursing David Woodard says this event is not only for kids to have fun and collect as many Easter eggs as they can, but it’s also to bridge the gap between the youth and senior citizens.

After the hunt, prizes were distributed to the winners. Also, one special winner received the golden bag after finding the golden egg.