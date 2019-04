MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – At least one Middle Georgia school district has announced plans to close school Friday, April 19 because of the threat of severe weather.

A list of closings and delays is posted below. We will add to the list as we receive reports.

- Advertisement -

Dooly County Schools – Closed. All extra-curricular activities canceled. All standardized testing will be made up at a later date. There will not be a make-up day.

Crisp County Schools – Closed.