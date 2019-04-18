Macon Subaru shared love with Daybreak, Project of Depaul USA

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As ongoing support for local communities, Subaru of America and the Macon Subaru dealership presented a $20,000 check to Daybreak, a Project of Depaul USA.

Daybreak was selected by Subaru of Macon as their Hometown charity choice for the 2019 annual Subaru Share the Love event.

Director of Daybreak sister Theresa Sullivan says that Subaru not only presented them with a huge check, but they also have donated items before.

“They’ve been a part of our sleep out and helped volunteer. They have embraced daybreak as an organization and also helped us reach out,” Sullivan said.

Over the last 11 years, through the Share, the Love Event, Subaru of America and its retailers have donated more than $140 million to national charities and over 1,170 hometown charities.